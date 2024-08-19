Football

EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics

Erling Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City by netting the first goal in a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday (August 18, 2024) as the reigning champions began their campaign for a fifth straight English Premier League title. Haaland gave his team the lead in the 18th minute and Mateo Kovacic added a strike from just outside the area in the 84th to make it a harsh welcome for new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca in his first game in charge. The goal also took Haaland's tally to five goals in three league openers since joining City in 2022.