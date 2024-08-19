Football

EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics

Erling Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City by netting the first goal in a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday (August 18, 2024) as the reigning champions began their campaign for a fifth straight English Premier League title. Haaland gave his team the lead in the 18th minute and Mateo Kovacic added a strike from just outside the area in the 84th to make it a harsh welcome for new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca in his first game in charge. The goal also took Haaland's tally to five goals in three league openers since joining City in 2022.

EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson and Erling Haaland celebrate their victory | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

2/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelseas head coach Enzo Maresca
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

3/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City:
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

4/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Manchester Citys Erling Haaland scores his sides opening goal
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

5/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

6/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Savinho
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Savinho | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

7/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola talks to Josko Gvardiol
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola talks to Josko Gvardiol | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

8/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelseas Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action against Man City
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action against Man City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

9/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelsea players argue with referee Anthony Taylor
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Chelsea players argue with referee Anthony Taylor | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea players argue with referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

10/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Phil Foden, right, challenges for the ball with Marc Cucurella
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Phil Foden, right, challenges for the ball with Marc Cucurella | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

11/11
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Malo Gusto
EPL 2024-25, Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Malo Gusto | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Malo Gusto during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

