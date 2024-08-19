Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea players argue with referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Malo Gusto during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.