Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday, 10 August 2025. Chelsea continued their flawless pre-season run with a 4-1 win against AC Milan. A free-kick from Reece James resulted in a fifth-minute own goal from Andrei Cousin, and Joao Pedro combined with Pedro Neto to double Chelsea’s advantage three minutes later. Coubis’ night went from bad to worse as he was sent off for a last-man foul of Joao Pedro, leaving Milan to play with 10 men for the remaining 70-plus minutes. After substitute Estevao was brought down in the box by Yunus Musah, Liam Delap scored from the penalty spot in the 69th minute. The Rossoneri pulled one back through Youssouf Fofana three minutes later, but Delap’s tidy finish before full time sealed a dominant win for Enzo Maresca’s side. Read the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match right here.

10 Aug 2025, 05:06:07 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Welcome! Hello and good evening to all our readers tuning in to the start of our live coverage of this high-stakes friendly match. Despite the unofficial nature of the match, fans can expect both sides to go toe-to-toe at Stamford Bridge. The kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released. Back at SB against the Rossoneri! ✊ pic.twitter.com/MF4pG6UpcF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2025

10 Aug 2025, 05:35:24 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch? The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and AC Milan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in the Indian subcontinent. DAZN will live stream it in the UK, USA, Italy, and other places. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

10 Aug 2025, 05:57:51 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Recent Form Chelsea: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W AC Milan: 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D

10 Aug 2025, 06:15:43 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Last Encounter The last two encounter between the two teams both resulted in Chelsea wins: AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea (11 October 2022, UEFA Champions League)

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (5 October 2022, UEFA Champions League)

10 Aug 2025, 06:19:39 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Chelsea Starting XI Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

10 Aug 2025, 06:47:45 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: AC Milan Starting XI Mike Maignan; Filippo Terracciano, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Dutu; Davide Bartesaghi, Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Youssouf Fofana, Alexis Saelemaekers; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Rafael Leao Here's how we line up at the Bridge 📋 pic.twitter.com/JPlQ4cg9bN — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 10, 2025

10 Aug 2025, 06:57:29 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Players At Stamford Bridge All starting. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/MU8I95dOpC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2025 Familiar settings for Rubes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MBD3qIJxzY — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 10, 2025

10 Aug 2025, 07:11:20 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Old Boys Return Two AC Milan players will be in familiar territory today, with Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek a part of the Blues squad before their move to Italy. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is making his debut for AC Milan since his free transfer from Real Madrid. Jamie Gittens is getting his first start for Chelsea after appearing in the 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

10 Aug 2025, 07:31:18 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off | CHE 0-0 MIL Chelsea kick off what will be first of two friendly matches at Stamford Bridge this week. Two strong European sides in action, so stay tuned!

10 Aug 2025, 07:36:10 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 5' CHE 0-0 MIL Chelsea have started the match well, keeping posession in the middle of the park. Despite being a friendly match, the competitive nature is high, with Tomori clashing into Joao Pedro early on. Musah brings down Gittens as the winger looked to break, and Chelsea win a free-kick.

10 Aug 2025, 07:37:00 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Coubis OG! | 5' CHE 1-0 MIL Musah's foul proves to be costly. Reece James' free-kick from the right is floated towards the crowd in the box, and it goes into the back of the net, with Andrei Coubis getting the final touch.

10 Aug 2025, 07:39:03 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Pedro SCORES! | 8' CHE 2-0 MIL Chelsea score again just two minutes and 20 seconds later, and it comes via a swinging delivery from Pedro Neto from the right lank. Joao Pedro gets his head at the end of it, and Maignan has no chance. What a signing the Brazilian has proved to be for the Blues.

10 Aug 2025, 07:49:37 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Coubis SENT OFF! | 18' CHE 2-0 MIL The tragedy is compounded for AC Milan. Saelemaekers had the first shot on target for Milan, which Robert did well to parry away. Chelsea break with a long ball towards Joao Pedro. Coubis, with no cover from his teammates, clatters into the back of the Brazilian, who goes down. The referee brings out the red card. A horror show for the youngster.

10 Aug 2025, 07:55:32 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 24' CHE 2-0 MIL Two golden chances for Palmer in the space of five minutes. He hit the frame of the goal from a free-kick, which half of the stadium thought was going in. Later, the number 10 hit a bullet shot that went just wide of the corner. This time, even Palmer thought he had scored!

10 Aug 2025, 08:03:41 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 33' CHE 2-0 MIL 10-men AC Milan are struggling to get out of their own half, with Chelsea dominating ball posession (57%). The Blues are creating chance after chance, with the latest falling to Gittens after a super pass from Caicedo. AC Milan clear somehow.

10 Aug 2025, 08:10:48 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 39' CHE 2-0 MIL The rare times that AC Milan are attacking are all coming from Leao down the left flank. A corner finds Fofana completely unmarked in the box, but his header back across the face of goal is cleared by the Blues. The hosts need to be more careful, with a lot of space in the penalty box for Milan players to exploit.

10 Aug 2025, 08:18:31 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time | CHE 2-0 MIL It's half time at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had two good chances in the dying seconds through Pedro Neto and Cucurella, but the Milan defence survives. The visitors had their own opportunities through Leao, with the Portuguese forcing a save from Robert Sanchez. A good 45 minutes await, with potential appearances for Modric and Estevao. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

10 Aug 2025, 08:34:16 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts | CHE 2-0 MIL The players are out of the tunnel and on the pitch. Modric comes on for Ricci. Chelsea have made no changes. The second half is underway!

10 Aug 2025, 08:39:10 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 50' CHE 2-0 MIL The half-time change hasn't done AC Milan any favours at the moment, with Chelsea still enjoying more of the ball. The Italian side are trying to move forward when they get the chance, but it seems like a matter of time before Chelesa catch them on the break.

10 Aug 2025, 08:45:19 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 56' CHE 2-0 MIL AC Milan HAD to score that! A brilliant one-two in the box frees up Fofana, but both the Frenchman and Saelemaekers try to hit the ball, and it ends out bouncing out of the danger area. Chelsea break quickly, and Palmer tees Gittens whose shot is high and wide.

10 Aug 2025, 08:50:12 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 61' CHE 2-0 MIL After the injury-enforced change of Trevoh Chalobah, Chelsea make more substitutions. Liam Delap, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, and Estavao come on. Joao Pedro, Enzo, Reece James, and Palmer are off.

10 Aug 2025, 08:56:03 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Delap SCORES! | 67' CHE 3-0 MIL Estevao makes his mark just five minutes after coming on. He goes down under pressure from Musah in the box, and the referee points to the spot. It's a soft call, and Milan are not happy, with Maignan earning a yellow card. Liam Delap steps up to take the penalty, and he scores it past the goalkeeper.

10 Aug 2025, 08:59:33 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Fofana SCORES! | 70' CHE 3-1 MIL Considering the situation of the game, it's a very good goal from AC Milan. Saelemaekers receives the ball on the left flank and then cuts inside before feeding Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman takes it on his left and finds the near post past Sanchez.

10 Aug 2025, 09:09:10 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 80' CHE 3-1 MIL Ever since Milan's goal, Chelsea's youngsters are pushing hard to get a pre-season goal. Estevao has been a livewire down the left, with the youngster connecting well with fellow starlet Tyrique George. Maresca will be happy with his squad's performance tonight.

10 Aug 2025, 09:19:25 pm IST Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Delap SCORES! | 90' CHE 4-1 MIL Delap gets his second of the night. Chelsea suddenly switch to high gear, and the ball is played from the right to Delap. The forward hits it first time, and the finish is as sweet as it can be, giving Maignan no chance at all.