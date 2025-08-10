Chelsea 4-1 AC Milan Highlights, Club Friendlies: Liam Delap Nets Brace As Blues Beat 10-Man Rossoneri

Chelsea vs AC Milan Highlights, Club Friendlies: Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season football match at Stamford Bridge as it happened on Sunday, 10 August 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelesa vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match Liam Delap instagram
Chelsea vs AC Milan: Liam Delap celebrates after scoring against AC Milan in the pre-season friendly match. | Photo: Instagram/chelseafc
Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday, 10 August 2025. Chelsea continued their flawless pre-season run with a 4-1 win against AC Milan. A free-kick from Reece James resulted in a fifth-minute own goal from Andrei Cousin, and Joao Pedro combined with Pedro Neto to double Chelsea’s advantage three minutes later. Coubis’ night went from bad to worse as he was sent off for a last-man foul of Joao Pedro, leaving Milan to play with 10 men for the remaining 70-plus minutes. After substitute Estevao was brought down in the box by Yunus Musah, Liam Delap scored from the penalty spot in the 69th minute. The Rossoneri pulled one back through Youssouf Fofana three minutes later, but Delap’s tidy finish before full time sealed a dominant win for Enzo Maresca’s side. Read the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Welcome!

Hello and good evening to all our readers tuning in to the start of our live coverage of this high-stakes friendly match. Despite the unofficial nature of the match, fans can expect both sides to go toe-to-toe at Stamford Bridge. The kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch?

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and AC Milan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in the Indian subcontinent. DAZN will live stream it in the UK, USA, Italy, and other places. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Previous Friendly Results

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen:

Leeds United vs AC Milan:

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Recent Form

Chelsea: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W

AC Milan: 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Last Encounter

The last two encounter between the two teams both resulted in Chelsea wins:

  • AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea (11 October 2022, UEFA Champions League)

  • Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (5 October 2022, UEFA Champions League)

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Chelsea Starting XI

Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: AC Milan Starting XI

Mike Maignan; Filippo Terracciano, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Dutu; Davide Bartesaghi, Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Youssouf Fofana, Alexis Saelemaekers; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Rafael Leao

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Players At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Old Boys Return

Two AC Milan players will be in familiar territory today, with Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek a part of the Blues squad before their move to Italy.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is making his debut for AC Milan since his free transfer from Real Madrid. Jamie Gittens is getting his first start for Chelsea after appearing in the 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off | CHE 0-0 MIL

Chelsea kick off what will be first of two friendly matches at Stamford Bridge this week. Two strong European sides in action, so stay tuned!

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 5' CHE 0-0 MIL

Chelsea have started the match well, keeping posession in the middle of the park. Despite being a friendly match, the competitive nature is high, with Tomori clashing into Joao Pedro early on. Musah brings down Gittens as the winger looked to break, and Chelsea win a free-kick.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Coubis OG! | 5' CHE 1-0 MIL

Musah's foul proves to be costly. Reece James' free-kick from the right is floated towards the crowd in the box, and it goes into the back of the net, with Andrei Coubis getting the final touch.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Pedro SCORES! | 8' CHE 2-0 MIL

Chelsea score again just two minutes and 20 seconds later, and it comes via a swinging delivery from Pedro Neto from the right lank. Joao Pedro gets his head at the end of it, and Maignan has no chance. What a signing the Brazilian has proved to be for the Blues.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Coubis SENT OFF! | 18' CHE 2-0 MIL

The tragedy is compounded for AC Milan. Saelemaekers had the first shot on target for Milan, which Robert did well to parry away. Chelsea break with a long ball towards Joao Pedro. Coubis, with no cover from his teammates, clatters into the back of the Brazilian, who goes down. The referee brings out the red card. A horror show for the youngster.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 24' CHE 2-0 MIL

Two golden chances for Palmer in the space of five minutes. He hit the frame of the goal from a free-kick, which half of the stadium thought was going in. Later, the number 10 hit a bullet shot that went just wide of the corner. This time, even Palmer thought he had scored!

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 33' CHE 2-0 MIL

10-men AC Milan are struggling to get out of their own half, with Chelsea dominating ball posession (57%). The Blues are creating chance after chance, with the latest falling to Gittens after a super pass from Caicedo. AC Milan clear somehow.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 39' CHE 2-0 MIL

The rare times that AC Milan are attacking are all coming from Leao down the left flank. A corner finds Fofana completely unmarked in the box, but his header back across the face of goal is cleared by the Blues. The hosts need to be more careful, with a lot of space in the penalty box for Milan players to exploit.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time | CHE 2-0 MIL

It's half time at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had two good chances in the dying seconds through Pedro Neto and Cucurella, but the Milan defence survives. The visitors had their own opportunities through Leao, with the Portuguese forcing a save from Robert Sanchez. A good 45 minutes await, with potential appearances for Modric and Estevao.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts | CHE 2-0 MIL

The players are out of the tunnel and on the pitch. Modric comes on for Ricci. Chelsea have made no changes. The second half is underway!

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 50' CHE 2-0 MIL

The half-time change hasn't done AC Milan any favours at the moment, with Chelsea still enjoying more of the ball. The Italian side are trying to move forward when they get the chance, but it seems like a matter of time before Chelesa catch them on the break.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 56' CHE 2-0 MIL

AC Milan HAD to score that! A brilliant one-two in the box frees up Fofana, but both the Frenchman and Saelemaekers try to hit the ball, and it ends out bouncing out of the danger area. Chelsea break quickly, and Palmer tees Gittens whose shot is high and wide.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 61' CHE 2-0 MIL

After the injury-enforced change of Trevoh Chalobah, Chelsea make more substitutions. Liam Delap, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, and Estavao come on. Joao Pedro, Enzo, Reece James, and Palmer are off.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Delap SCORES! | 67' CHE 3-0 MIL

Estevao makes his mark just five minutes after coming on. He goes down under pressure from Musah in the box, and the referee points to the spot. It's a soft call, and Milan are not happy, with Maignan earning a yellow card. Liam Delap steps up to take the penalty, and he scores it past the goalkeeper.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Fofana SCORES! | 70' CHE 3-1 MIL

Considering the situation of the game, it's a very good goal from AC Milan. Saelemaekers receives the ball on the left flank and then cuts inside before feeding Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman takes it on his left and finds the near post past Sanchez.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 80' CHE 3-1 MIL

Ever since Milan's goal, Chelsea's youngsters are pushing hard to get a pre-season goal. Estevao has been a livewire down the left, with the youngster connecting well with fellow starlet Tyrique George. Maresca will be happy with his squad's performance tonight.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Delap SCORES! | 90' CHE 4-1 MIL

Delap gets his second of the night. Chelsea suddenly switch to high gear, and the ball is played from the right to Delap. The forward hits it first time, and the finish is as sweet as it can be, giving Maignan no chance at all.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Full Time | CHE 4-1 MIL

Right after Delap's second goal. referee Michael Salisbury blows the whistle for full time. Enzo Maresca and Chelsea fans will be happy with what they saw at the Stamford Bridge, although they would have liked to play against a full-strength AC Milan side. Nevertheless, it ends Chelsea four, AC Milan one.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks