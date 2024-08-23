Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable

Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca celebrates at the end of the Europa Conference League play-off first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Servette, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca celebrates at the end of the Europa Conference League play-off first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Servette, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. AP Photo/Alastair Grant