Football

Celtic 0-2 Braga, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Ricardo Horta Scorcher Condemns Hoops

Ricardo Horta unleashed a long-distance drive to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and substitute Gabri Martinez added a late second as Braga beat Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 2, 2025). Fans of the Scottish champions called off a silent protest, initially planned due to their disappointment in the squad's lack of investment, after the board agreed to a meeting with a leading supporters' group, but this defeat will not help matters for the Hoops hierarchy. Brendan Rodgers' team have now failed to score in five of their 12 games in all competitions this season, as many times as they blanked across their 57 matches in the whole of the 2024-25 campaign.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Liam Scales
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic's Liam Scales, left, and Portsmouth's Mark Kosznovszky in action during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

2/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Daizen Maeda
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (left) and Sporting Braga's Bright Arrey-Mbi battle for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

3/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Gabri Martinez
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Sporting Braga's Gabri Martinez scores his side's second goal during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

4/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Kelechi Iheanacho
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho, center, celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

5/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Pau Victor
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Sporting Braga's Pau Victor, left, and Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

6/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Daizen Maeda
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic's Daizen Maeda, right, and Sporting Braga's Leonardo Lelo in action during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

7/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Kasper Schmeichel
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fails to prevent Sporting Braga's Ricardo Horta from scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

8/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_ Ricardo Horta
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Sporting Braga's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

9/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Ricardo Horta
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Sporting Braga players celebrate Ricardo Horta's goal during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

10/10
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 soccer match Celtic Vs Braga_Daizen Maeda
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic Vs Braga | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Celtic's Daizen Maeda, left, and Sporting Braga's Bright Arrey-Mbi in action during the Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Braga at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul Falls For 100 After Lunch

  2. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Win Toss; Opt To Bowl Against Aussies - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

  4. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

  5. Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps