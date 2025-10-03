Football

Celtic 0-2 Braga, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Ricardo Horta Scorcher Condemns Hoops

Ricardo Horta unleashed a long-distance drive to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and substitute Gabri Martinez added a late second as Braga beat Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 2, 2025). Fans of the Scottish champions called off a silent protest, initially planned due to their disappointment in the squad's lack of investment, after the board agreed to a meeting with a leading supporters' group, but this defeat will not help matters for the Hoops hierarchy. Brendan Rodgers' team have now failed to score in five of their 12 games in all competitions this season, as many times as they blanked across their 57 matches in the whole of the 2024-25 campaign.