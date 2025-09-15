Mohamed Salah from the spot in the 95th minute to hand LFC the three points
Mohamed Salah hailed Liverpool's persistence after their last-gasp 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
The Egyptian converted from the spot in the 95th minute after Hannibal Mejbri gave away a penalty at the death to hand Liverpool the three points, extending the Reds' winning start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Arne Slot's side had been left frustrated for much of Sunday's encounter, which looked set to ebb towards a goalless draw.
Yet Salah made the most of Hannibal's mistake as he slammed home his 188th Premier League goal, seeing him move above Andy Cole (187) and into outright fourth spot on the competition's all-time scoring list.
Burnley, who had been reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute when Lesley Ugochukwu was dismissed, were, once again, undone by a stoppage-time penalty after defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break.
Liverpool have started the Premier League season with four successive wins for the third time, matching the winning streaks they achieved in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.
This run also equals the longest sequence of league victories they managed throughout last season, which included three separate streaks of four wins.
All four of Liverpool's wins this season have come in dramatic fashion late on, which Salah sees as evidence of their never-say-die attitude.
“It’s a tough opponent today,” Salah told Sky Sports. “We tried our best to play the ball between the lines, but it’s tough to win. I’m glad that in the end we managed to win the game.
“The players are adapting to our system. We had a few new players in the starting line-up. It takes time to adapt their game to our game.
“We try to make them comfortable in a game. Alexander [Isak] also came last week and he’s going to be in the team. We try to find the balance.
“We don’t give up. We just try to push ourselves and our team to the limit.”
British-record signing Isak was not included in Liverpool's matchday squad, but Slot claimed that the Sweden international would be involved against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“Now, he [Isak] will be able to play at least 45 minutes on Wednesday or Saturday [against Everton], and maybe a bit more,” said Slot.
“But if he plays 45 minutes on Wednesday, don't expect him to play 45 minutes or more on Saturday, because, in our opinion, his body is still not prepared for that.”
Having only scored once from 2.45 expected goals (xG) at Turf Moor, the Reds could certainly have benefitted from their new forward, who fired in 23 Premier League goals for Newcastle United last term.