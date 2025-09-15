Burnley 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Mohamed Salah's Last-Gasp Penalty Preserves Reds' Winning Start

Mohamed Salah has now scored 188 English Premier League goals, moving ahead of Andrew Cole (187) into outright fourth in the top goalscorers chart. Wayne Rooney is third on 208

Mo Salah celebrates after scoring winner for Liverpool against Burnley
Mo Salah celebrates after scoring winner for Liverpool against Burnley
Summary
  • Lesley Ugochukwu was shown red card in 84th minute

  • Burnley defended stoutly nevertheless

  • Mohamed Salah netted 95th-minute penalty to break deadlock

It took a 95th-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah to ensure Liverpool returned to the Premier League’s summit as they secured a last-gasp 1-0 win against 10-man Burnley at Turf Moor.

A stubborn Burnley rearguard looked set to hold out for a point against the Premier League champions on Sunday, even when Lesley Ugochukwu received his marching orders.

Arne Slot left British record signing Alexander Isak out of his matchday squad, and for much of the encounter, Liverpool lacked a cutting edge in the face of some stoic defending.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Federico Chiesa both came close to opening the scoring prior to Ugochukwu picking up a second yellow card when he lunged in on Fabian Wirtz.

Yet, deep in injury time, Hannibal Mejbri stretched out an arm to block Jeremie Frimpong's cross, and Salah coolly fired home from 12 yards to win it. 

Liverpool, who lead the way on maximum points, have now won their opening four Premier League games of a season for the third time, while they have also gone a whole year without failing to find the net in a top-flight match.

Data Debrief: Salah saves Liverpool 

Salah has now scored 188 Premier League goals, moving ahead of Andrew Cole (187) into outright fourth in the top goalscorers chart. Wayne Rooney is third on 208.

Despite this huge number of Premier League goals, the Egyptian's penalty against Burnley was his first winning goal scored in the 90th minute or later.

Liverpool have become the first team in Premier League history to record four straight victories with the decisive goal coming in the final 10 minutes or later, as the Reds persevered right until the end yet again.

