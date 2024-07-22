Football

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Seeks Positive Response To Last Season's Poor Campaign

The Belgian was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor in May following a rare trophyless campaign at the Allianz Arena

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Kompany recently visited Bayern's club museum
info_icon

Vincent Kompany believes Bayern Munich's players are "showing a lot of hunger" in keeping with club traditions as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 season. (More Football News)

The Belgian was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor in May following a rare trophyless campaign at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern surrendered their 11-year grip on the Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, while Real Madrid defeated them in the Champions League semi-finals.

Several players are linked with moves away, with Kompany quizzed by reporters at the club's pre-season training camp in Tegernsee.

However, the new head coach insists a collective team spirit will be fundamental as he targets a response in the 2024-25 campaign, highlighting his learnings from a recent visit to the FC Bayern Museum.

null - VincentKompany/X
Kompany To Maintain Footballing Principles After Move From Burnley To Bayern Munich

BY Associated Press

"They explained everything that has made Bayern so successful," he said. 

"I learned a lot about Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller - the big names. They all had one thing in common: they always kept going, even after success. That has always characterised the club.

"We're making such a mistake talking about individuals. None of the history of this club shows that; it's been about hard work and resilience.

"We've worked hard in the last weeks. Every player in the team has a lot of talent. It's about the future. I don't want to talk much about the past. I want to work with the lads. I feel like everyone is showing a lot of hunger.

"I don't want to look back too much. What I can say is that players like the ones we have always show a reaction. It's important that we show a reaction together. We don't need to make big speeches. It's important for me that we show that we're up for it.

"We have to win and to celebrate, but we also have to keep going. It's about the club, the next step - how can we get better? We can be proud of the past, but we are successful because we think about the future."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  2. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  3. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Seeks Positive Response To Last Season's Poor Campaign
  2. Manchester United: New Signing Leny Yoro Relishing Premier League Challenge With Red Devils
  3. Football Transfer: Amadou Onana Completes Aston Villa Transfer From Everton
  4. Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United
  5. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
  3. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  4. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  5. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Rain: 11 Roads Closed In Mandi, 2 In Kinnaur, 1 In Kangra; Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26
  2. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  3. Valmiki Scam: Case Filed Against 2 ED Officials Over Aim To Frame Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  4. JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why
  5. Looking For Faith: Inside Punjab's Growing Mega Churches
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today