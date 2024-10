Football

Copa Libertadores, SF 1st Leg: Botafogo Thump Penarol 5-0 - In Pics

Brazil’s Botafogo beat Uruguay’s Penarol 5-0 on Wednesday to edge closer to its first Copa Libertadores final. The result makes it even more likely for another all-Brazilian final in South America’s flagship club football tournament. Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino opened the scoring in the 51st minute, gently sliding the ball to the right of goalkeeper Washington Aguerre. Four minutes later, Alexander Barboza added the second from close range, and Savarino netted his second in the 55th minute. Brazil national team striker Luiz Henrique scored the fourth goal in the 71st minute, with a lob over Aguerre. Igor Jesus, who also played for the national team in the two latest rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, scored in the 79th minute.