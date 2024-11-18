Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play for pride as they host the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 fixture on Tuesday, November 19, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica. (More Football News)
The Bosnian team comes into this game reeling from a crushing 7-0 defeat to Germany at the Europa-Park Stadion. Their place in League A is all but lost after a dismal campaign, earning just one point--a goalless draw against Hungary.
On the other hands, the Netherlands arrive in high spirits following a resounding 4-0 win over Hungary at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. With 8 points from 5 matches, they have secured second place in the group and a spot in the Nations League quarterfinals.
Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands , UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matchday 6 will take place on November 19, Tuesday (November 20 at 1:15 AM IST) at the Bilino Polje in Zenica.
Where to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match
The live telecast of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can catch the live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches on the SonyLIV app and website.