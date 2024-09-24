Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History

Aitana Bonmati is aiming to create more history with Barcelona this season after signing a three-year contract extension last week. (More Football News)
Bonmati, who is in the running to claim a second Ballon d'Or this year, surpassed Alexia Putellas as the highest paid women's player at the club with her fresh terms.
The Spaniard has already won 23 different trophies in her time with the senior side, placing her eighth in the all-time ranking for most titles for Barca.
Bonmati has become an integral part of Pere Romeu's team, netting in the Women's Champions League final against Lyon back in May.
The midfielder's goal in the showpiece match in Bilbao also put her level with team-mate Putellas for the most goals in the history of the competition (22).
Bonmati has featured in all three of Barca's games this season, scoring once while also being involved in the most attacking sequences in Liga F this campaign (25).
In her first interview since completing her new deal, Bonmati reflected on the influential figures in her career such as Johan Cruyff.
"I wasn't able to meet him in person, but I am aware of his importance in the world of football and Barca," Bonmati said.
"He changed the rules, both on and off the field. As a coach, he implemented a model that Barca now uses at all ages.
"I am fortunate to be an ambassador for his foundation."
After winning all there is to win with Barca, Bonmati is still striving for more success.
She revealed that her winning mentality is what gets her out of bed every day, saying: "The day it is not there then I will no longer be the player I am."