Antoni Milambo scored twice as Feyenoord claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Benfica at Estadio da Luz. (More Football News)
Ayase Ueda was also on target for the Eredivisie side, who moved level with their opponents on six points after the opening three matchdays.
Feyenoord broke through in the 12th minute when Igor Paixao cut the ball back for Ueda to slot home.
The Japan international had a second goal chalked off following a VAR review before the visitors doubled their lead on 33 minutes, when Milambo cleverly skipped away from Nicolas Otamendi before finishing.
Benfica, who opened their campaign with back-to-back wins, pulled a goal back at the midway point in the second half, with Timon Wellenreuther parrying Jan-Niklas Beste's effort straight to Kerem Akturkoglu, who made no mistake from close range.
Wellenreuther made smart saves to deny the hosts as they pushed for an equaliser, before Milambo sealed the points with his second goal of the game in stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Milambo matches Tomasson as Feyenoord halt Benfica streak
Benfica had won each of their last six matches in all competitions, but Bruno Lage's side could not prevent Feyenoord from winning successive away games in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 1971.
Ueda broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with what was the Eredivisie side's earliest goal (excluding own-goals) in a Champions League away game since Sebastian Pardo netted just four minutes into their victory over Newcastle United in September 2002.
Milambo then took centre stage, becoming the first Feyenoord player to score twice in a Champions League away game since Jon Dahl Tomasson against Lazio in February 2000.