Bayern Munich attacker Jonah Kusi-Asare has joined Fulham on loan with a view to a permanent transfer, after his Premier League move appeared to fall through on Monday.
The 18-year-old was reportedly due to join Fulham on transfer deadline day, with Marco Silva's side paying a €4m (£3.5m) loan fee.
It was reported that Fulham failed to get the paperwork done in time to clinch the deal, but on Tuesday, it was confirmed that approval had been granted by the Premier League.
Fulham have a clause to sign Kusi-Asare at the end of the season, but it is also believed that Bayern will hold an option to buy him back in the future.
A Sweden Under-21 international, Kusi-Asare made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern in a 3-0 win over Mainz in April, while he also appeared from the bench in their 6-0 rout of RB Leipzig on the opening matchday of this season.
The German champions allowed Kusi-Asare to depart after signing Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to sign him for €65m (£56m) if he meets certain appearance-based targets.
Fulham also signed wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze on Monday, from Shakhtar Donetsk and AC Milan, respectively.