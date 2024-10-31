Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement

Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions, have already shipped 15 goals in the league this term

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart
Xabi Alonso wants to see defensive improvements
Xabi Alonso wants to see defensive improvements from Bayer Leverkusen, as he prepares for an "intense" game against Stuttgart. (More Football News)

Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions, have already shipped 15 goals in the league this term.

They sit third, five points behind joint-leaders Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig and three ahead of eighth-placed Stuttgart ahead of Friday's clash.

Xabi Alonso was frustrated by Leverkusen's defending - null
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

Leverkusen have dropped nine points from winning positions in the Bundesliga this season, with only Wolfsburg worse off (11). They are the only team to have led in all eight of their league games this term (W4, D3, L1).

That is after Leverkusen did not squander a single point after taking the lead last season, and Alonso says there is plenty of room for improvement.

He said: "The last few games against Stuttgart have been really exciting.

"We are already feeling a good energy ahead of the game and we have prepared for the intensity that we expect. It’s a huge game.

"It's a big task for us to improve our defensive performance. We can score a lot of goals but we must not concede them.

"We hope to keep a clean sheet and we need to play well with and without the ball."

Stuttgart have not made a flying start to their Bundesliga campaign, though they have reeled off three straight wins in all competitions, including beating Juventus in the Champions League.

"There are a lot of emotions in these matches and Stuttgart are a strong team," said Alonso.

"They deserve their place in the Champions League."

Stuttgart have led in each of their five competitive games against Leverkusen under Sebastian Hoeness, but have not won any of them.

The last three meetings have seen Leverkusen score after the 88-minute mark.

Despite their iffy form this season, the defending champions have lost just one of their last 42 Bundesliga games (W32, D9).

They have picked up the most points in the league by far since the start of last term (105), followed by Bayern (92), Leipzig and Stuttgart (both 85).

