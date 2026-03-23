Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Ronald Araujo's Solitary Goal Earns The Blaugrana Crucial Three Points
Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 29 at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona on Sunday, March 22, 2026. With this win, the Blaugrana maintained their grip on the La Liga title race as they go seven points clear of Real Madrid ahead of the Madrid derby. Rayo Vallecano nearly shocked the hosts in the first minute. Barcelona took time to find their rhythm but grew into the game. In the 24th minute, Ronald Araujo rose highest to meet a Joao Cancelo corner. His powerful downward header hit the post and went in. The second half was a story of missed chances and defensive heroics. Rayo Vallecano pushed hard for an equalizer and dominated large spells of possession. Joan García was the hero for Barcelona, making three world-class saves to deny Alvaro Garcia and Jorge de Frutos. Despite intense pressure from the visitors in the final ten minutes, Barcelona held firm to secure their fifth successive league win.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE