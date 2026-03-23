Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Ronald Araujo's Solitary Goal Earns The Blaugrana Crucial Three Points

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford in action in front of Rayo's Isi Palazon during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

1/9 Barcelona's Raphinha in action during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





2/9 Barcelona's Raphinha fouls Rayo's goalkeeper Augusto during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





3/9 Barcelona's Dani Olmo in action by Rayo's Alfonso Espino during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





4/9 Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, and Rayo's Pep Chavarria run for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





5/9 Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





6/9 Barcelona's Ronald Araujo sends a cross by Rayo's Pep Chavarria during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





7/9 Rayo's Pedro Diaz, blocks Barcelona's Raphinha fight foduring a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





8/9 Rayo's Pedro Diaz, left, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





9/9 Rayo's Pedro Diaz, left, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





