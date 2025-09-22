Jose Mourinho Returns To Benfica With Win, Dismisses Talk Of Porto Rivalry

Jose Mourinho returned as Benfica head coach, replacing Bruno Lage, and started with a 3-0 win over AVS
It is his first coaching job in Portugal since leaving Porto in 2004 after winning league titles, the UEFA Cup, and the Champions League
Mourinho insisted his return is not about Porto, though he does not expect a warm reception when Benfica visit them on October 5
Jose Mourinho insisted he did not return as Benfica head coach in an attempt "to wage war" against his former side Porto.
The Portuguese head coach was named as Bruno Lage's successor during the week and marked his return to the club with a 3-0 win over AVS.
Mourinho returned to coaching in his native country for the first time since 2004, when he left Porto to take over at Chelsea.
The 62-year-old won two league titles, the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) and the Champions League during his time with Porto.
Mourinho stated his return to Benfica had nothing to do with his former club, and the head coach does not expect a warm reception when his side travel to Porto on October 5.
"I didn't come to Benfica to upset Porto," said Mourinho. "I came to Benfica to enjoy the opportunity to once again coach a club with winning ambitions at a high level.
"I didn't come to upset anyone. By saying that Benfica is one of the biggest clubs in the world, I'm not saying that Porto isn't.
"If someone asks me if Porto is one of the biggest clubs in the world, I'd say yes. If someone asks me if Porto is a giant club, I'd say yes. If someone asks me if I, not being Benfica's coach, have a special affection for Porto, I'd say yes.
"Now, of course, I don't expect to be applauded at the Dragao in two weeks. I played at the Dragao while in charge of Chelsea, and I wasn't applauded at all, let alone going to the Dragao as Benfica's coach, but it's part of life.
"FC Porto is a very important part of my history, and I am a very important part of FC Porto's history. FC Porto wants to win, we want to win, there's no more history."