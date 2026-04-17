Aston Villa 4-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Emery's Side Book Semi-Final Spot

Ollie Watkins scored again as Aston Villa knocked out Bologna out of the Europa League in a 4-0 rout Thursday to set up an all-English semifinal against Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery’s team reached its second European semifinal in three seasons with a 7-1 aggregate victory. Watkins had netted twice in last week’s 3-1 win in the first leg of the quarterfinal in Italy, and the striker set the pace at Villa Park. He tapped in a low cross from the left provided by Morgan Rogers for a 1-0 lead after 16 minutes for his 100th goal for Villa. Rogers had a golden opportunity to increase the lead but Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia saved his penalty kick. Only a minute later, though, Villa doubled its lead when Emiliano Buendía scored from a tight angle.

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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-
Bologna's team after the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, center, celebrates after scores his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia runs during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Unai Emery
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks on during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Amadou Onana
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, left, Bologna's Lewis Ferguson battle for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores his side's third goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Emi Buendia
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Emi Buendia
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna FC UEFA Europa League soccer-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, fights for a ball with Bologna's Nicolo Casale during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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