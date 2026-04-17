Aston Villa 4-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Emery's Side Book Semi-Final Spot
Ollie Watkins scored again as Aston Villa knocked out Bologna out of the Europa League in a 4-0 rout Thursday to set up an all-English semifinal against Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery’s team reached its second European semifinal in three seasons with a 7-1 aggregate victory. Watkins had netted twice in last week’s 3-1 win in the first leg of the quarterfinal in Italy, and the striker set the pace at Villa Park. He tapped in a low cross from the left provided by Morgan Rogers for a 1-0 lead after 16 minutes for his 100th goal for Villa. Rogers had a golden opportunity to increase the lead but Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia saved his penalty kick. Only a minute later, though, Villa doubled its lead when Emiliano Buendía scored from a tight angle.
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