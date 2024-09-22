Arsenal-W 2-2 Man City-W, WSL: Vivianne Miedema Scores On Debut, But Mead Seals Draw - Data Debrief

Arsenal and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening Women's Super League clash on Sunday. (More Football News)
The WSL's all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema marked her City debut with a goal against her former club at the Emirates Stadium, where Beth Mead snatched a share of the spoils late on.
Miedema's deflected effort in the 42nd minute cancelled out Frida Maanum's early opener.
Maanum's close-range strike came just 45 seconds after Miedema had arrowed a shot wide after capitalising on slack play from her former team.
Caitlin Foord had a goal narrowly disallowed for offside early in the second half, and Arsenal's frustrations were compounded when Jessica Park put City ahead with a stunning effort from the edge of the box, with the ball clipping in off the underside of the crossbar.
Yet Arsenal fought back in the 81st minute as Mead nudged in on the rebound after Rosa Kafaji struck the woodwork.
Data Debrief: Sweet sixteen for Miedema
It just had to be her. Former Arsenal heroine Miedema has now scored against all 16 of the opponents she has faced in the WSL, with Bethany England (18/18) the only player to hold a better 100% such record in the competition.
But Mead had the final say. She is the leading goalscorer in the history of the WSL when it comes to the opening weekend, having now netted eight such goals.