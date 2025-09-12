Arsenal Vs West Ham, Women's Super League Preview: Gunners Boss Renee Slegers Wary Of Hammers Threat

Renee Slegers believes Arsenal “will need to use other tools in our toolbox” when they face West Ham in the Women’s Super League.
The Gunners opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted London City Lionesses, with debutant Olivia Smith scoring an early contender for goal of the season.
Arsenal have a good record against the Hammers, with only Chelsea (12) inflicting more defeats on West Ham in the WSL than the north London side (11).
However, Slegers, who is looking to avoid becoming the first Arsenal boss to lose three consecutive away matches in WSL, is wary of the threat West Ham could pose.
“I think we'll need to use other tools in our toolbox tomorrow, but of course, we always have to be prepared for any scenario,” said Slegers.
“I know historically it’s always been a hard game for Arsenal to go to, it’s a hard ground. They play a type of football that they believe in and they’re very disciplined in the way they do things. But we’ll have to be that as well.
“Of course we believe in ourselves and our own qualities but we'll go there with humility because we know it's a hard game and we have things to prove for ourselves. So we need to understand the setting and the opposition.
“But at the end of the day we look a lot at what we want to bring to the game tomorrow and that's what we'll focus on.”
This match could also see Ffion Morgan make her home debut for West Ham.
The Wales forward joined from Bristol City in the summer, having registered six goals and five assists in 18 matches last season in the second tier of English football.
Morgan came off the bench in West Ham’s defeat to Tottenham last weekend, but is hoping to make a winning start at home.
“I’m looking forward to getting out in front of the fans in my first game in Dagenham,” said Morgan.
“Hopefully we can get three points and put on a show in the first home game of the season.
“[The message after the Tottenham game has been] to focus on ourselves. We had good spells. We don't think that we should have come away with no points at all from Sunday, so we just want to put it right on Friday, and do it in front of the fans as well.”