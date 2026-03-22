Arsenal Vs Man City LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final: Heavyweights Clash At Wembley For Season's First Silverware

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final: Check live score and real time updates of the ARS vs MCI Carabao Cup 2025-26 final at the Wembley Stadium in London

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Arsenal Vs Man City, Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final
Arsenal footballers celebrating a goal against Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Arsenal/X
Arsenal vs Man City LIVE Score Updates, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup 2025-26 final at the Wembley Stadium in London on March 22 (Sunday). Arsenal are currently leadinh the Premier League and are staying alive in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. Mikel Arteta has the chance to win his second major trophy with the Gunners against his former mentor. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side enters the final following a 5–1 aggregate thrashing of Newcastle in the semi-finals. Despite some inconsistent league form, their experience in finals makes them a formidable opponent. Earlier this season, Arsenal secured a dominant 5–1 victory over City in the Premier League, which will undoubtedly be on the minds of both managers as they prepare. Get the live score updates of the ARS vs MCI English domestic cup final match with us.
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Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, EFL Cup Final: Welcome!

Hello football fans! We're back with another live blog of the final clash of the EFL Cup between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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