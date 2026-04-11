Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Alex Scott Strike Condemns Gunners To Home Defeat

Arsenal's English Premier League 2025-26 title bid suffered a big blow as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The visitors took a surprising lead in the 17th minute, when Eli Junior Kroupi turned in Adrien Truffert's cross to put Bournemouth ahead. Arsenal responded in the 35th minute when Declan Rice converted a penalty after Ryan Christie committed a handball in the box. Despite dominating possession, the Gunners failed to break down the Cherries defence, and Andoni Iraola's side took the lead in the 74th minute courtesy of a goal by Alex Scott. The result leaves Mikel Arteta's men just six points ahead of Manchester City in the standings, with the Cityzens having two games in hand.

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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Alex Scott
Bournemouth's Alex Scott scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Álex Jimenez
Bournemouth's Álex Jimenez guards Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice stands dejeted after conceding a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-James Hill
Bournemouth's James Hill guards Arsenal's Gabriel during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice in action between Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert, left, and Marcos Senesi during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard in action in front of Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, left, scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-
Arsenal players demand a penalty call after a hand play during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League soccer-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard in action in front of Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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