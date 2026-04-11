Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Alex Scott Strike Condemns Gunners To Home Defeat
Arsenal's English Premier League 2025-26 title bid suffered a big blow as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The visitors took a surprising lead in the 17th minute, when Eli Junior Kroupi turned in Adrien Truffert's cross to put Bournemouth ahead. Arsenal responded in the 35th minute when Declan Rice converted a penalty after Ryan Christie committed a handball in the box. Despite dominating possession, the Gunners failed to break down the Cherries defence, and Andoni Iraola's side took the lead in the 74th minute courtesy of a goal by Alex Scott. The result leaves Mikel Arteta's men just six points ahead of Manchester City in the standings, with the Cityzens having two games in hand.
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