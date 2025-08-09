Arsenal Vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming, Club Friendlies: When, Where To Watch Emirates Cup Match On TV And Online?

Here's the live streaming, predicted XI for the Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Athletic Club at the Emirates Cup 2025. Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping for a more positive result against the Basque club

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Pre Season Friendly Arsenal Vs Villarreal at Emirates Stadium in London_Myles Lewis-Skelly
Pre Season Friendly: Arsenal Vs Villarreal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
After a disappointing result against Villarreal in their previous pre-season friendly, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a positive result against Athletic Bilbao in an Emirates Cup match at its home venue -- the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.

The Gunners suffered consecutive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal, and Arteta will be hope they find a positive result against the Basque club.

Arsenal vs Athletic Club - Predicted XIs

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Doubts: Calafiori, Havertz and Trossard

Injured: Jesus (knee)

Arsenal vs Athletic Club, Emirates Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match kicking-off?

The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST, Saturday, August 9 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match?

The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will be available on Arsenal’s in-house website and app, Arsenal TV.

Published At:
