Arsenal Vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming, Club Friendlies: When, Where To Watch Emirates Cup Match On TV And Online?

After a disappointing result against Villarreal in their previous pre-season friendly, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a positive result against Athletic Bilbao in an Emirates Cup match at its home venue -- the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.
The Gunners suffered consecutive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal, and Arteta will be hope they find a positive result against the Basque club.
Arsenal vs Athletic Club - Predicted XIs
Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Doubts: Calafiori, Havertz and Trossard
Injured: Jesus (knee)
Arsenal vs Athletic Club, Emirates Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match kicking-off?
The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST, Saturday, August 9 at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match?
The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will be available on Arsenal’s in-house website and app, Arsenal TV.