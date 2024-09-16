Champions League: Atalanta Boss Gasperini Wary Of Arsenal Ahead Of Opener

4 - Mateo #Retegui is the 3rd player in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95) to score at least four goals in his first four games with Atalanta in #SerieA after Franck Kessie in 2016 and Filippo Inzaghi in 1996. Impact.#AtaFio pic.twitter.com/tNhXnKasOl