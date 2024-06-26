Football

ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Messi Sets Up Late Winner As His Side Reach QFs - In Pics

Lionel Messi played a key role in Argentina's narrow win over Chile on June 26th in New Jersey, securing their place in the Copa America quarterfinals. The game remained scoreless until the 88th minute when Messi's corner kick caused chaos in the Chilean penalty area. The goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, saved the initial shot, but Lautaro Martinez was there to tap in the rebound for his second goal of the tournament. A video review confirmed the goal, sparking celebrations for Argentina. This late winner secured a 1-0 victory for Argentina, who now lead Group A with a perfect record. They face Peru next, while Chile, who lost the game, are in danger of an early exit.

Copa America 2024: Chile vs Argentina | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates defeating Chile 1-0 in a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1/10
Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring opening goal
Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring opening goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2/10
Chiles goalkeeper Claudio Bravo
Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stands on the field after Lautaro Martínez scored Argentina's only goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3/10
Argentinas Lautaro Martinez
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

4/10
Angel Di Maria and Marcelino Nunez vie for the ball
Angel Di Maria and Marcelino Nunez vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, right, and Chile's Marcelino Nunez vie for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

5/10
Argentinas Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Lionel Messi dribbles during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

6/10
Fans attend Chile vs Argentina match
Fans attend Chile vs Argentina match | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Fans attend a Copa America Group A soccer match between Chile and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

7/10
Lisandro Martinez and Eduardo Vargas battle for the ball
Lisandro Martinez and Eduardo Vargas battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (25) and Chile's Eduardo Vargas battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

8/10
Enzo Fernandez and Erick Pulgar battle for the ball
Enzo Fernandez and Erick Pulgar battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) and Chile's Erick Pulgar battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

9/10
Rodrigo De Paul and Rodrigo Echeverria battle for the ball
Rodrigo De Paul and Rodrigo Echeverria battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (7) and Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

10/10
Lionel Messi grimaces during match against Chile
Lionel Messi grimaces during match against Chile | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

