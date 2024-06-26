Football

ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Messi Sets Up Late Winner As His Side Reach QFs - In Pics

Lionel Messi played a key role in Argentina's narrow win over Chile on June 26th in New Jersey, securing their place in the Copa America quarterfinals. The game remained scoreless until the 88th minute when Messi's corner kick caused chaos in the Chilean penalty area. The goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, saved the initial shot, but Lautaro Martinez was there to tap in the rebound for his second goal of the tournament. A video review confirmed the goal, sparking celebrations for Argentina. This late winner secured a 1-0 victory for Argentina, who now lead Group A with a perfect record. They face Peru next, while Chile, who lost the game, are in danger of an early exit.