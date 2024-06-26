Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates defeating Chile 1-0 in a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stands on the field after Lautaro Martínez scored Argentina's only goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria, right, and Chile's Marcelino Nunez vie for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Lionel Messi dribbles during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Fans attend a Copa America Group A soccer match between Chile and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (25) and Chile's Eduardo Vargas battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) and Chile's Erick Pulgar battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (7) and Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, New Jersey.