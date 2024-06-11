Andy Robertson Training Absence A Precaution Says Scotland Assistant Coach John Carver

Scotland assistant coach John Carver has confirmed that Andy Robertson will return to training on Tuesday after leaving their first training session in Germany as a precaution. (More Football News)
The Liverpool full-back was escorted off the pitch at the Stadion am Groben in Bavaria as Steve Clarke's men took part in an open training session ahead of the opening game of Euro 2024 against the hosts on Friday.
Lawrence Shankland was another player that also came off early having scored in the Scots' friendly fixture against Finland having been found by Robertson at the back post.
However, assistant coach Carver is confident both players, who have 80 international caps between them, will be ready to feature in Munich on June 14.
"Robertson is fine. It's just a precaution really," he said. "I spoke to him. The ball just caught his ankle and he will train tomorrow. "He'll be fine. At this stage we're being extra cautious. He's okay and looking forward to tomorrow.
"It's never nice, especially with the luck we've been having lately. As soon as training finished I popped across and had a chat with him and he's in good form."
"He had a little bit of a niggle from the other night. He's in that process and he had quite a bit of game time in the two games we played (against Gibraltar and Finland) so we're just protecting him as well.
"Everyone's got their own programme coming back. He's fine, everybody's good."