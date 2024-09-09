Alex Morgan Bows Out With Final San Diego Wave Appearance

The United States star, who announced her retirement last week, brought the curtain down on her playing days as she featured for the San Diego Wave in the NWSL.
It was not the finale she would have wished for, though, as the Wave went down 4-1 to the North Carolina Courage, with Morgan missing an early penalty.
Addressing the crowd after full-time, the 35-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, said: "What a ride it's been.
"I want to thank my team-mates who have constantly challenged me every day and made me better.
"There have been so many incredible moments in my career but this last moment I share on the field with you I will cherish forever.
"So from the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Morgan is one of the most decorated players in the history of the USWNT, helping them win back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as claiming an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.
Her tally of 224 caps puts her ninth in the team's all-time appearance charts, while only Abby Wambach (184), Mia Hamm (158), Carli Lloyd (134) and Kristine Lilly (130) have bettered her total of 123 goals for the team.
Since her international debut, no player has been involved in more goals for the USWNT than Morgan (175, 123 goals, 52 assists).
Her 88 goal involvements (60 goals, 28 assists) in regular-season NWSL play, meanwhile, put her third in the all-time charts, behind Sam Kerr and Lynn Williams (both 102).