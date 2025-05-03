Alaves Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: ALA Hold 10-Men ATM On 0-0 Draw

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Follow the highlights from the ATM vs ALA match here

Atletico Madrid players celebrating | Photo: X/Atletico Madrid
Follow the highlights from Atletico Madrid vs Alaves, Spanish La Liga match. Atletico Madrid travel to Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday to face relegation-threatened Deportivo Alaves in a crucial La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 34 clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the Atletico Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 matchday 34 fixture. Stay tuned for live updates from the game, including the starting XIs.

The ATM vs ALA fixture will be played at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, and will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST.

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Teams

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Kickoff At Estadio de Mendizorroza

Play Underway!

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights 

Atletico Madrid win a corner after Facundo Garces concedes possession, giving the visitors a chance to threaten from the set piece as they look to capitalize on the opportunity.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights

Nahuel Tenaglia of Alaves won a free kick in the defensive half after being fouled by an Atletico Madrid player. However, the game was briefly delayed in the 15th minute due to an injury to Tenaglia, but the situation was resolved, and play resumed shortly after. Meanwhile, in the 19th minute, Marcos Llorente from Atletico Madrid won a free kick in their own defensive half following a foul by Carles Aleñá of Alaves.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Ander Guevara Given Yellow Card

Ander Guevara of Alaves receives a yellow card for a poor foul, bringing the first caution of the game. The midfielder's reckless challenge caught the referee's attention, and he was duly penalized for his actions. This booking adds to the growing tension in what has been a competitive and tightly contested match.

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Kike Garcaa Misses Chance

Kike Garcaa of Alaves misses a chance to equalize as his header from the center of the box sails high and wide to the right. The attempt came after a well-placed cross from Manu Sanchez following a set-piece situation, but García was unable to direct the ball on target.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Red Card To Julian Alvarez

The match is in a temporary delay after a red card for Julián Alvarez of Atletico Madrid in the 40th minute. The forward was shown the red card following a foul, which was reviewed by the officials. Alvarez's challenge was deemed serious enough to warrant an early exit from the game. This decision adds further drama to the match, with Atletico now down to 10 men. Additionally, there is a delay due to an injury to Facundo Garcés of Alaves.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Half-time Ends At 0-0

The first half comes to a close with the score tied at 0-0 between Alaves and Atletico Madrid. Just moments before the whistle, Atletico's Rodrigo De Paul committed a foul, giving Carles Aleñá of Alaves a free kick in the attacking half. Despite some late pressure, neither team could break the deadlock, leaving everything to play for in the second half.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights

Alaves had a golden chance to break the deadlock when a well-delivered free kick found Jon Guridi unmarked in the box, but his header from close range was woefully off target, sailing high over the bar. Moments later, Santiago Mourino let frustration get the better of him with a reckless challenge that forced referee Juan Martinez to step in immediately, awarding Atletico Madrid a free kick and issuing a stern reminder that such careless play won’t be tolerated.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights

Drama unfolded as an Alaves attacker broke free and appeared to be brought down by a defender inside the box, raising immediate shouts for a penalty. However, the referee waved away the appeals, much to the frustration of the home crowd. Despite what looked like a clear foul in real time, play was allowed to continue, leaving Alaves players and fans stunned by the decision.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights

Kike Garcia nearly broke the deadlock for Alaves with a moment of real quality inside the box. After taking a superb first touch to control a pass under pressure, he fired a low effort aiming for the bottom left corner. However, the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper was equal to it, producing a sharp low save to deny the forward and keep the score level.

ALA 0-0 ATM

Atletico Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Alaves Hold Atletico Madrid on 0-0 Draw

Atletico Madrid pushed for a late winner with a spell of patient possession in the dying moments, exchanging short passes around the edge of the Alaves box to try and carve out a chance after extra minutes were added. Javi Galán attempted to thread a ball through the defence from the left, but the Alaves backline stood firm and intercepted the move. Moments later, the referee brought an end to the contest, signalling full time as both sides were forced to settle for a goalless draw.

ALA 0-0 ATM

That's A Wrap!

That's all from the Atletico Madrid vs Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza where host hold Madrid for 0-0 draw in a crucial La Liga clash. Get all the updates related to Barcelona FC, right here.

