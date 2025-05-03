The match is in a temporary delay after a red card for Julián Alvarez of Atletico Madrid in the 40th minute. The forward was shown the red card following a foul, which was reviewed by the officials. Alvarez's challenge was deemed serious enough to warrant an early exit from the game. This decision adds further drama to the match, with Atletico now down to 10 men. Additionally, there is a delay due to an injury to Facundo Garcés of Alaves.