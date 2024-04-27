Football

Al Hilal 3-1 Al Fateh: Neves On Target As Saudi Giants Close In On Title

Al-Hilal have now won 21 games on the spin in the league. They have scored 86 goals across their 28 matches this season, winning 26 in total

Ruben Neves celebrates his goal.


Al Hilal moved 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League as Ruben Neves scored in a 3-1 win over Al Fateh on Friday. (More Football News)

Former Wolves star Neves slotted in from the penalty spot in the 74th minute, as Al-Hilal completed a rapid comeback.

Having fallen behind to Lucas Zelarayan's 57th-minute opener, Al-Hilal responded swiftly through Micheal before Salem Al Najdi fouled Mohammed Al Qahtani in the penalty area.

Ex-Barcelona winger Cristian Trello and Al Fateh coach Slaven Bilic were booked for their complaints, with Neves making no mistake, paving the way for Ali Al Bulayhi to seal victory in the 15th minute of an extended period of stoppage time.

Data Debrief

Al Hilal have now won 21 games on the spin in the league. They have scored 86 goals across their 28 matches this season, winning 26 in total.

They had 19 shots on Friday, accumulating 2.34 xG to Al Fateh's 0.25, with pass-master Neves creating three chances to go along with his goal.

