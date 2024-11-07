Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The current table leaders of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al-Hilal are set to face Al-Ettifaq on Friday, November 8 at the Kingdom Arena, aiming to extend their unbeaten streak in the competition. (More Football News)
Al-Hilal have been making waves with an impressive unbeaten run in the competition. After nine matches, they lead the standings with 25 points and one draw.
However, they faced their toughest challenge yet in their previous league match, where Al-Nassr pushed them to the limit, and Al Hilal were fortunate to escape with a draw.
On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq are at 11th place, without a win in their last six matches. Their struggles, especially away from home, have left fans frustrated, with boos directed at the players and coach.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping to turn things around and lead his side to a much-needed victory against the defending champions.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq: Head-To-Head
Total Matches – 44
Al-Hilal Won – 32
Al-Ettifaq Won – 3
Draws – 9
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Live Streaming
When to watch Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 8:15pm IST.
Where to watch Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Indian fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.