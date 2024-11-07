Football

PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win

Atletico Madrid were far from dominant in the Champions League clash, managing just four shots, three of which were on target, to Paris Saint-Germain's 22

Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid's precision is to thank for their last-gasp 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Warren Zaire-Emery had given PSG an early lead, though Atletico drew level through Nahuel Molina before substitute Angel Correa snatched the victory in the 93rd minute.

However, Atletico were far from dominant, managing just four shots, three of which were on target, to PSG's 22.

Last time out in the Champions League, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lille despite taking an early lead in that game. But Simeone feels his side have now put things right after ending a three-match losing streak on the road in the competition.

"You remember the last match against Lille, it was the same situation," Simeone said. "We had seven or eight goalscoring opportunities without being able to convert.

"In the end, football is about success. While collective play is beautiful, one can attack from all angles, but it's precision that positions you and brings success.

"Against Lille, we lacked that success, and in this match, Paris was better, but we managed to seize our opportunities.

"We defended with great collective work against a team that attacks very well. [Jan] Oblak had a great night, and we had a forcefulness that we did not have against Lille. We took a game that compensates for Lille's."

Three of Correa's UEFA Champions League goals for Atletico Madrid have come away from home, while it is their fifth 90th-minute winner in the competition since 2021-22, more than any other side.  

He was brought on in the 67th minute to replace Julian Alvarez, and Simeone was pleased with the impact of his substitute.

"We believe in the footballers we have," he added. That was the compensation to have a goal option in Correa, who has the name of Angel for something.

"When you enter the field, things always happen. We argue. I tell him because he wants to play the 90 minutes, like all players. But he knows how important 12 of the team is."

