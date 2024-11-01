Football

AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Fixtures On TV And Online

The AFC Champions League 2024/25, Elite East Region matchday 4 fixtures get underway on Tuesday, November 5, as the likes of Vissel Kobe, Central Coast Mariners, and Kawasaki Frontale all in the top four of the west region

Yokohama F. Marinos Vs Ulsan Hyundai, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Semi-Final, Yokohama, AP Photo
Players of Yokohama F. Marinos celebrate after beating Ulsan Hyundai during the second leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo on April 24, 2024. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama/AP
The AFC Champions League 2024/25, Elite East Region matchday 4 fixtures get underway on Tuesday, November 5, as the likes of Vissel Kobe, Central Coast Mariners, and Kawasaki Frontale all in the top four of the west region. (More Football News)

South Korea’s Gwangju FC, Japan’s Vissel Kobe, Buriram United from Thailand, and Shanhua FC from China make up the top four in the Elite East region after the first three match weeks

Australia’s Central Coast Mariners and South Korea’s Ulsad HD FC will be desperate to open their account, having registered zero points after three games. 

The final stage of the competition will be hosted from April 25-May 4, 2025 in Saudi Arabia, and will also be decisive as to who will make it to the 2025 Intercontinental Cup. 

Kawasaki Frontlane taking on Shanghai Port FC, Gwangju FC meeting Vissel Kobe are among the few matchweek 4 fixtures.

AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Standings After Matchweek 4

AFC Champions League East Region Points Table Photo: Screengrab AFC Champions League
Where to watch AFC Champions League Elite East Region Live In India?

The AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.

