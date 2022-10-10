Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Reaches Deal With Barcelona To Keep Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid has been using the forward as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in most matches this season.

Antoine Griezmann has three goals and two assists in 11 appearances so far this campaign
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 8:35 pm

Atlético Madrid reached a deal with Barcelona on Monday to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer, freeing the French international to play more minutes with the Madrid club. (More Football News)

Atlético said Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026. He was in the final season of his two-year loan from Barcelona. The Catalan club said it will receive 20 million euros ($19.4 million) for the transfer, plus variables that could reach another four million euros ($3.8 million).

The teams had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting he 31-year-old forward’s opportunities for Atlético, which would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($38.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has been using the forward as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in most matches this season.

Griezmann scored three goals and had two assists so far.

A World Cup champion with France four years ago, Griezmann was a star at Atlético from 2014-19 before moving to the Catalan club for what were two mostly disappointing seasons.

Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid FC Barcelona Football Transfers Football France National Football Team Qatar World Cup 2022 Diego Simeone
