Fight Night At Fenway: Boxing Makes Comeback After 70 Years

While standing under the Boston Red Sox Championship banners, Harold Roy, right, of Haverhill, Mass., and Tracey Johnson, of Boston, thank the crowd during a boxing event under the bleachers of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, in Boston.
Rico DePaolis, left, of Watertown, Mass., lands a punch during his fight with Anthony Hines, of Boston, during a boxing event held under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Rico DePaolis, left, of Watertown, Mass., celebrates after defeating Anthony Hines, of Boston, during a boxing event held under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, in Boston.
Anthony Labate, right, of Brockton, Mass., throws a punch during his bout against Bobby Laing, left, of Braintree, Mass., from under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Anthony Labate, of Brockton, Mass., reacts as his bout against Bobby Laing is stopped during a boxing card at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Tracey Johnson, of Boston, dodges a punch from Harold Roy during a boxing event under the bleachers of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Bobby Laing, left, of Braintree, Mass., raises his fists after defeating Anthony Labate, of Brockton, Mass., following their boxing match under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Fight fans cheer during a boxing event under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Fight fans watch a bout between Tracey Johnson and Harold Roy under the bleachers at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox in Boston.