Sports

FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics

Real Madrid star Rodrygo scored a goal in the first half and Brazil defeated Ecuador 1-0 on Friday end a three-match losing streak in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The 23-year-old Rodrygo scored with a shot from outside the box that was deflected by a defender to the right post in the 30th minute. Five-time world champion Brazil lost consecutive matches to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina at the end of last year and was in sixth place in the standings after six rounds. The Brazilians now have 10 points and are in fourth place.