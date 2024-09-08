Sports

FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics

Real Madrid star Rodrygo scored a goal in the first half and Brazil defeated Ecuador 1-0 on Friday end a three-match losing streak in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The 23-year-old Rodrygo scored with a shot from outside the box that was deflected by a defender to the right post in the 30th minute. Five-time world champion Brazil lost consecutive matches to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina at the end of last year and was in sixth place in the standings after six rounds. The Brazilians now have 10 points and are in fourth place.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Brazil Vs Ecuador Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Endrick reacts at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

1/9
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Ecuador vs Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Ecuador vs Brazil Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Vinicius Junior falls during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

2/9
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazils Gabriel
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil's Gabriel Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Brazil's Gabriel, right, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

3/9
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Ecuadors Enner Valencia
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Ecuador's Enner Valencia Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Guilherme Arana, below, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

4/9
Qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ecuador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

5/9
Ecuadors Alan Franco
Ecuador's Alan Franco Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Ecuador's Alan Franco, left, and Brazil's Guilherme Arana battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

6/9
Ecuadors Pervis Estupinan
Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan, left, and Brazil's Luiz Henrique battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

7/9
Brazil vs Ecuador
Brazil vs Ecuador Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

8/9
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Vinicius Junior
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Vinicius Junior Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Vinicius Junior reacts during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil

9/9
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Soccer Match Ecuador vs Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Soccer Match Ecuador vs Brazil Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, center, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  3. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
Football News
  1. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  2. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
  3. Stimac Vs AIFF: Ex-IND Team Coach Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations, Says Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez
  5. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  5. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  2. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  3. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  4. Kolkata Rape & Murder: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns; CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus At RG Kar | Top Points
  5. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs