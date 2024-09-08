Brazil's Endrick reacts at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior falls during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Gabriel, right, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Guilherme Arana, below, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ecuador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Ecuador's Alan Franco, left, and Brazil's Guilherme Arana battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan, left, and Brazil's Luiz Henrique battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior reacts during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil
Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, center, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.