FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities Revealed - All You Need To Know

FIFA has announced the host cities for the football World Cup 2026, to be hosted in three countries -- the US, Canada and Mexico. Eleven venues in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada have been named. (More Football News)

The US will host 60 of the 80 matches in the tournament, including every game from the quarter-final stage. But the FIFA has yet to announce which venues will host matches in the knockout stages.

The host of the 1994 World Cup final, the Rose Bowl, has been ignored with another Los Angeles area venue, SoFi Stadium, getting the nod.

Canada and Mexico will host 10 matches each.

The iconic Aztec Stadium (Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals, will become the first stadium to host games in three World Cups.

But the shock was the exclusion of the joint bid from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Initially, both D.C. and Baltimore had solo bids, then the two joined forces in April in a bid to increase their chances.

It means that this will be the first World Cup with no matches in the vicinity of a host’s capital.

The venues selected:

United States : New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium).