FIFA World Cup 2022: Viral Wales Video Can Provide England Added Motivation In Final Group Game

Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Live
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
3
cameroon
Serbia
3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Viral Wales Video Can Provide England Added Motivation In Final Group Game

England is among the favorites to triumph in Qatar and only needs a point against Wales to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages.

England's Marcus Rashford speaks at a press conference.
England's Marcus Rashford speaks at a press conference. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 28 Nov 2022 5:27 pm

If England needs any added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, they only need to watch a certain video from 2016. (More Football News)

Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their UK neighbor crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time.

England was humiliated. Wales, which lost 2-1 to the Three Lions in the group stage, but went on to reach the semifinal, was jubilant.

Much has changed since then — a point England forward Marcus Rashford made ahead of the Group B match.

“I don't think it takes a genius to see how we've improved since 2016. For me it feels like a completely different team. We've come on so much. We've learned a lot about ourselves along the way," he said.

“Back in 2016, if you look at that performance when we got knocked out the Euros, it is a million miles off where we are now. You cannot really compare the two situations.”

That sentiment is backed up by England's tournament performances over the last four years — reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of last year's European Championship, which it lost on penalties to Italy.

England is among the favorites to triumph in Qatar and only needs a point against Wales to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages. Depending on goal difference, England could still progress even if it loses that match.

For Wales, the jeopardy is much higher.

Bottom of the group with one point from its first two matches, Wales must win to have any chance of reaching the round of 16 at its first World Cup since 1958. 

“That's the hurt at the moment,” said midfielder Joe Allen. “It's a feeling of missed opportunity in the first two games."

“Our focus now moves onto getting on the training pitch, putting in the work and preparing for the performance of our lives against England," he added.

Wales will be looking for inspiration from Gareth Bale if it is to win against England for the first time since 1984.

The Los Angeles FC forward came into the tournament on the back of just one game since the start of October and has looked labored in his performances.

Meanwhile, England's Harry Kane is yet to score at this World Cup and was off the pace in his team's 0-0 draw with the United States after hurting his ankle in the previous game against Iran. 

The Golden Boot winner from 2018 is just three goals away from overtaking Wayne Rooney's total of 53 to become his nation's all-time leading scorer.

“He's enjoying his football,” said Rashford. “But for any forward, you want to be scoring goals. I'm sure if he keeps doing what he's doing he'll score.”

