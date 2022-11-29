FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Advance To The Round Of 16 Beating Ecuador 2-1

Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
Full Table
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Advance To The Round Of 16 Beating Ecuador 2-1

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly scored the decisive goal to send his team into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.
Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 29 Nov 2022 10:47 pm

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th.

At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.

The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated. Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup, when the team reached the quarter-finals in its tournament debut.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Senegal National Football Team Ecuador National Football Team Kalidou Koulibaly Qatar Moises Caicedo Sadio Mane
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Clash With Iran In A Do-Or-Die Match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar To Rescue As Cameroon Secure 3-3 Draw Against Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Viral Wales Video Can Provide England Added Motivation In Final Group Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sandro Wagner Under Fire For His Comments On Qatari Outfits On TV

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Charged In Disciplinary Case By FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Fret Over Enner Valencia's Knee Injury Before Senegal Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands Within Touching Distance Of Entering The Knockout Stage

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay, Group H Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Uruguay Preview: Portugal Get A Chance To Avenge 2018 Loss

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Advance To The Round...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Beat Host Nation...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Goalkeeper Andre...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Poland Preview:...