Monday, Dec 05, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Merciless Brazil Brush Aside South Korea To Enter Quarterfinals

Goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Paqueta in the first half were enough to end what was South Korea's dream run in the World Cup.

Brazilian players celebrate their team's second goal against South Korea on Monday.
Brazilian players celebrate their team's second goal against South Korea on Monday. AP
AP
UPDATED 06 Dec 2022 2:26 am

Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday. (More Football News)

Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.

The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection.

Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

South Korea was trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since its historic run as a co-host in 2002 when it made it to the semifinals and ended up fourth.

Paik Seung-ho scored South Korea’s goal in the 76th minute.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Brazil National Football Team South Korea National Football Team Vinicius Jr Neymar Richarlison Lucas Paqueta
