FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik Livakovic Saves Three Kicks In Penalty Shootout To Help Croatia Enter Quarterfinals

Croatia's Dominik Livaković saves a penalty during his team's match against Japan on Monday. AP

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.