FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik Livakovic Saves Three Kicks In Penalty Shootout To Help Croatia Enter Quarterfinals
Ivan Perisic and Daizen Maeda scored one goal each for their teams before Dominik Livaković displayed his heroics in the penalty shootout.
Croatia's Dominik Livaković saves a penalty during his team's match against Japan on Monday. AP
APUPDATED 05 Dec 2022 11:22 pm
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. (More Football News)
Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time
Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.
