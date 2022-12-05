Monday, Dec 05, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik Livakovic Saves Three Kicks In Penalty Shootout To Help Croatia Enter Quarterfinals

05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik Livakovic Saves Three Kicks In Penalty Shootout To Help Croatia Enter Quarterfinals

Ivan Perisic and Daizen Maeda scored one goal each for their teams before Dominik Livaković displayed his heroics in the penalty shootout.

Croatia's Dominik Livaković saves a penalty during his team's match against Japan on Monday.
Croatia's Dominik Livaković saves a penalty during his team's match against Japan on Monday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 05 Dec 2022 11:22 pm

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. (More Football News)

Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Croatia National Football Team Ivan Perisic Japan National Football Team Daizen Maeda Dominik Livakovic
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger Takes A Dig At Protesting Teams For Subpar Performance

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's In Store For The Socceroos After Their World Cup Exit?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Julián Álvarez Learning Under Biggest Stars And Flourishing

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans' Sartorial Fashion Draws Qatari Ire, Praise In Other Countries

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz Not Impressed By The 48 team World Cup Format

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Lionel Messi Scores In His 1,000th Professional Match As Argentina Beat Australia

Pelé Responding Well To Treatment For Respiratory Infection

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia Players Charged For...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Players Charged With...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Find Support Among...

Advertisement