FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Coach Louis Van Gaal Shares A Warm Hug With Senegalese Reporter

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Coach Louis Van Gaal Shares A Warm Hug With Senegalese Reporter

The Senegalese reporter told the Netherlands coach that he was a long-time admirer and has been his fan since 3 years old.

Louis van Gaal pictured at a media event.
Louis van Gaal pictured at a media even AP
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 11:01 pm

Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. (More Football News)

“I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan since 3 years old,” Papa Mahmoud Gueye said. “I love you.”

The 71-year-old Van Gaal, sometimes viewed as a stern-faced, taciturn and obdurate figure in soccer, broke into a huge smile before responding.

“I'm going to give you a big hug after this, because I like that you say this and I mean that seriously,” Van Gaal said through an interpreter. 

“Because people don't often say this to me. So we'll give each other a big hug afterward.”

Van Gaal kept his word, moving down from the stage and beckoning the reporter with his hand to join him in a warm embrace.

The 28-year-old Gueye works for Senegalese publication Taggat.sn.

Gueye told The Associated Press it was an honor to share such a touching moment with Van Gaal, a storied and highly innovative coach who has led teams like Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United.

“He's one of the greatest figures in football," Gueye said. 

“He was also happy to see that there are people who love him, and he said to me Let's give each other a hug.'”

Gueye said Van Gaal has earned an unfair reputation over the years as being grumpy.

“That's not really the case. From a distance people generally think that's he's not cool," Gueye said. 

“But he's a smiley character and he laughs with everyone. And he's one of the best coaches in the world.”

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 on Monday.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Louis Van Gaal Netherlands National Football Team Senegal National Football Team Virgil Van Dijk Memphis Depay
