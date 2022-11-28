FIFA World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus' Brace Helps Ghana Come Out On Top Against South Korea
Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were desperately in need of points to stay alive in the tournament.
APUPDATED 28 Nov 2022 8:47 pm
Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday. (More Football News) | (Points Table)
Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.
South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.