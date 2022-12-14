FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Could Play His Last WC Game During Sunday's Final

Lionel Messi and ARG will go in as favourites in the Sunday's mega showdown. AP

Argentine Lionel Messi scored a penalty and then assisted in his team's 3-0 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final as the Albiceleste took another step closer to the coveted trophy. However, talisman Messi might make his final World Cup appearance as the forward later admitted in the post-match conference. (More Football News)

He said: "I am obviously very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina."

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Messi, 35, is appearing in his fifth World Cup and has won accolades and trophies in the world of football. The former Barcelona man has raked in the the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.

Other top honours include four Champions League triumphs, 11 league titles and Copa America glory in 2021. The World Cup remains the only trophy that's missing from Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet- came close to winning it in 2014 only to lose to Germany 1-0.

(With inputs from Agencies)