Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Could Play His Last WC Game During Sunday's Final

15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
3
argentina
Croatia
0
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Could Play His Last WC Game During Sunday's Final

Argentina and PSG star, Lionel Messi admitted in his post-match interview that this World Cup could be his last appearance in an Argentina shirt.

Lionel Messi and ARG will go in as favourites in the Sunday's mega showdown.
Lionel Messi and ARG will go in as favourites in the Sunday's mega showdown. AP
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 14 Dec 2022 12:29 pm

Argentine Lionel Messi scored a penalty and then assisted in his team's 3-0 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final as the Albiceleste took another step closer to the coveted trophy. However, talisman Messi might make his final World Cup appearance as the forward later admitted in the post-match conference. (More Football News)

He said: "I am obviously very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina."

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Messi, 35, is appearing in his fifth World Cup and has won accolades and trophies in the world of football. The former Barcelona man has raked in the the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.

Other top honours include four Champions League triumphs, 11 league titles and Copa America glory in 2021. The World Cup remains the only trophy that's missing from Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet- came close to winning it in 2014 only to lose to Germany 1-0. 
(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi Argentina National Football Team Croatia National Football Team Germany National Football Team Football Ballon D'Or Award UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivan Perisic Looks To Seize The Big Moment At The World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On World Cup Exits Of Brazil, England

FIFA World Cup 2022: Aurelien Tchouameni Shows At Qatar Why Kylian Mbappe Wanted Him At PSG

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel Messi's World Cup Dream

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe To Face Good Friend Achraf Hakimi In The Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Says His World Cup Winning Dream Has Ended

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate Wants Time To Decide On Future As England Coach After World Cup Exit

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Prepares For Post-Cristiano Ronaldo Era After World Cup Exit

FIFA World Cup 2022, France Vs England: Kylian Mbappe Laughs, Shows His Joy As World Cup History Beckons

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Superstar Lionel...

...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final:...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Julian Alvarez Shines...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric's World Cup...

Advertisement