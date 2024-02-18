End Of The Season: Farewell, Herr Klopp

The Premier League is the most watched football league in the world. If you are a player or a manager, there are literally millions of eyes trained upon you for those 90-odd minutes. But that does not stop Jurgen from expressing himself. He treats the dugout like a trampoline, jumping up and down in excitement, passing instructions to players with wildly flailing arms. Smiling wryly when decisions go against him. There is something in his demeanour. His body language. His toothy smile. His scowling. His angry flared nostrils. His sheer unbridled passion. His grace. His fairness. He does not particularly care about how he appears. In a day and age where managers appear on the touchlines in bespoke Savile Row suits, he still wears the humble, old tracksuit. His hair is unkempt. He usually sports a beard that is a few weeks old. There is an air of eccentric genius around him. This nonchalance endears him to all football fans.