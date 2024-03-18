Sports

FA Cup Quarter-Final: Manchester United Beat Liverpool In A Thriller At Old Trafford - In Pics

There’s still some fight left in Manchester United. With the season hanging in the balance, Erik ten Hag’s team produced one of the most important wins of his tenure to beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal match on Sunday. With nearly the last kick of the match, substitute Amad Diallo sent Old Trafford into raptures, ended Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies and fired United into the semifinals. Emotions changed drastically inside Old Trafford, however, when Antony equalized in the 87th to make the score 2-2. Scott McTominay put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break. After Antony leveled, Harvey Elliott hit the post for Liverpool and Rashford fired wide with only the ‘keeper to beat with the final kick in regulation. In extra time Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th and Rashford leveled for United seven minutes later. Diallo’s winner killed off Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of winning four trophies before he steps down at the end of the season.