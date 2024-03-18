Sports

FA Cup Quarter-Final: Manchester United Beat Liverpool In A Thriller At Old Trafford - In Pics

There’s still some fight left in Manchester United. With the season hanging in the balance, Erik ten Hag’s team produced one of the most important wins of his tenure to beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal match on Sunday. With nearly the last kick of the match, substitute Amad Diallo sent Old Trafford into raptures, ended Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies and fired United into the semifinals. Emotions changed drastically inside Old Trafford, however, when Antony equalized in the 87th to make the score 2-2. Scott McTominay put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break. After Antony leveled, Harvey Elliott hit the post for Liverpool and Rashford fired wide with only the ‘keeper to beat with the final kick in regulation. In extra time Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th and Rashford leveled for United seven minutes later. Diallo’s winner killed off Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of winning four trophies before he steps down at the end of the season.

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
FA Cup Quarter-Final: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester United won 4-3.

1/10
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, is dejected at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester United won 4-3.

2/10
Manchester United's Mason Mount, right, celebrates at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/10
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, right, celebrates with Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reacts after a missed chance iduring the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/10
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp yells during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/10
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/10
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/10
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre left, scores his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left, scores his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

