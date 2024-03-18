FA Cup Quarter-Final: Manchester United Beat Liverpool In A Thriller At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester United won 4-3.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, is dejected at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester United won 4-3.
Manchester United's Mason Mount, right, celebrates at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, right, celebrates with Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana at full time of the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reacts after a missed chance iduring the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp yells during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre left, scores his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left, scores his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.