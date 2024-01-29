Sports

FA Cup, 4th Round: Liverpool Thrash Norwich City 5-2 - In Pics

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup with a superb 5-2 win over Championship side Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday. This was their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season. James McConnell was handed his full debut in midfield and the 19-year-old set up the opening goal as his teasing delivery was headed in by Curtis Jones at the back post. Norwich hit back almost immediately as Ben Gibson powered past Alisson Becker from Gabriel Sara's corner. Liverpool should still have been out of sight by half-time as Darwin Nunez slotted home his 11th goal of the season after great work down the right by Conor Bradley. Szoboszlai's corner was powered home by Virgil van Dijk to make it 4-1 just after the hour mark. Borja Sainz's thunderous effort from outside the box reduced Norwich's arrears, but the home side fittingly had the final say when Gravenberch added a fifth in stoppage time.