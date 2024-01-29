Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds to supporters at the end of the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
FA Cup, 4th Round: Liverpool Thrash Norwich City 5-2 - In Pics
Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup with a superb 5-2 win over Championship side Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday. This was their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season. James McConnell was handed his full debut in midfield and the 19-year-old set up the opening goal as his teasing delivery was headed in by Curtis Jones at the back post. Norwich hit back almost immediately as Ben Gibson powered past Alisson Becker from Gabriel Sara's corner. Liverpool should still have been out of sight by half-time as Darwin Nunez slotted home his 11th goal of the season after great work down the right by Conor Bradley. Szoboszlai's corner was powered home by Virgil van Dijk to make it 4-1 just after the hour mark. Borja Sainz's thunderous effort from outside the box reduced Norwich's arrears, but the home side fittingly had the final say when Gravenberch added a fifth in stoppage time.
Norwich City's Borja Sainz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk gestures during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez runs during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Norwich City's Ben Gibson, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool fans sing and hold up scarves prior to the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.