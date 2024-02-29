Manchester United's Casemiro (18) and his team mates applaud to supporters after the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing to score during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, foreground, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister applauds fans at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates his player Jayden Danns at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Jayden Danns, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, center, passes the ball next to Southampton's Sekou Mara during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.