Sports

FA Cup: Manchester United, Liverpool Set Up Quarter-Final Clash

Long-standing rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue their defence of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle United. The Old Trafford showdown between Man United and Liverpool was confirmed after both teams won in the fifth round early on Thursday, February 29, 2024. MUFC beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 riding on Casemiro's late strike, while Liverpool blanked Southampton 3-0. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher came off the bench for Chelsea to score in the 90th minute for a 3-2 victory over Leeds. Chelsea will play another second-tier team, Leicester, in the last eight.