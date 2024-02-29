Sports

FA Cup: Manchester United, Liverpool Set Up Quarter-Final Clash

Long-standing rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue their defence of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle United. The Old Trafford showdown between Man United and Liverpool was confirmed after both teams won in the fifth round early on Thursday, February 29, 2024. MUFC beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 riding on Casemiro's late strike, while Liverpool blanked Southampton 3-0. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher came off the bench for Chelsea to score in the 90th minute for a 3-2 victory over Leeds. Chelsea will play another second-tier team, Leicester, in the last eight.

P
Photo Webdesk
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Casemiro (18) and his team mates applaud to supporters after the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.

1/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.

2/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing to score during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.

Advertisement
3/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.

Advertisement
4/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, foreground, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England.

Advertisement
5/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister applauds fans at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

Advertisement
6/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates his player Jayden Danns at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

7/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

8/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Jayden Danns, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

9/9
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton
FA Cup 2023-24: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, center, passes the ball next to Southampton's Sekou Mara during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

Tags

Liverpool FC

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement