Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Europa League 2022-23: Manchester United Fall Short Of Europa League Top Spot, Arsenal Through To Last 16

Arsenal and Manchester United won their final group game of UEFA Europa League 2022-23, beating their opponents 1-0 and advancing to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United triumphed in Europe. AP

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:12 am

Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday. The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of PSV Eindhoven. (More Football News)

Tierney unleashed a fierce half-volley from the edge of the area in the 17th minute that left Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher no chance. Arsenal won Group A with 15 points, PSV trailed by two in second following a 2-1 win at Norway’s Bodø/Glimt.

Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League but the visitors had to settle for second place in their group.

United needed to win by at least two goals to top Group E and avoid a knockout-round playoff tie that it must now play in February against a team dropping out of the Champions League — with Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus being among the potential opponents.

Both teams were certain of a top-two finish but United needed the two-goal margin after losing to Sociedad 1-0 at Old Trafford at the start of group play. Both teams finished the group with 15 points. Moldova’s Sheriff placed third with six after a 1-0 win over Omonoia. The beginning looked promising for the Premier League team.

The 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo released the 18-year-old Garnacho on the left before the Argentine forward burst into the box to score high into the net past goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro 17 minutes into the game as United looked in control.

But the second goal didn’t come despite in-form striker Marcus Rashford coming on as a substitute. Only the group winners advance directly to the last 16. Those in third place drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

