EPL: Arsenal Keep Pressure On Liverpool With 5-0 Thrashing Of Burnley - In Pics

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Burnley's Aaron Ramsey leaves the game on a stretcher with an injury, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Burnley's Wilson Odobert, centre, vies for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left and Ben White, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard is fouled by Burnley's Lorenz Assignon resulting in a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Advertisement
Burnley's David Datro Fofana, centre and Arsenal's Declan Rice vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Burnley's Josh Brownhill, left and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Burnley's Wilson Odobert, centre, controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, third left, scores his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.