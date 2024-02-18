Sports

EPL: Arsenal Keep Pressure On Liverpool With 5-0 Thrashing Of Burnley - In Pics

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal kept the pressure on English Premier League leader Liverpool by routing Burnley 5-0 on Saturday. Last week, Arsenal blew away West Ham 6-0. The Gunners have won their last six games in the league and scored five or more goals in three of them. Saka scored on either side of halftime and Arsenal remained within two points of Liverpool. Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead in the fourth minute and Saka doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 41st. Saka scored again two minutes after halftime and goals from Leandro Trossard in the 66th and Kai Havertz in the 78th completed the rout.

February 18, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Burnley's Aaron Ramsey leaves the game on a stretcher with an injury, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Burnley's Wilson Odobert, centre, vies for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left and Ben White, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard is fouled by Burnley's Lorenz Assignon resulting in a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Burnley's David Datro Fofana, centre and Arsenal's Declan Rice vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Burnley's Josh Brownhill, left and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Burnley's Wilson Odobert, centre, controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Burnley vs Arsenal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, third left, scores his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

