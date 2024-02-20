Sports

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton, Crystal Palace Play Out 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Amadou Onana secured a point for embattled Everton with an 84th-minute header against Crystal Palance in their English Premier League match at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024. Onan's equaliser came after Jordan Ayew had scored for Palace, who announced earlier that Roy Hodgson had stepped down as manager. Everton, who had 10 points deducted, now moved up to 17th with 20 points, above Luton on goal difference. Palace are 15th with 25 points.