Everton's Amadou Onana, front, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Amadou Onana, top, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, bottom, and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, top, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's James Garner, left, and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Ben Godfrey, front right, attempts a header on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Ashley Young, left, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Idrissa Gueye, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Ben Godfrey, left, and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.