English Premier League 2023-24: Everton, Crystal Palace Play Out 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Amadou Onana secured a point for embattled Everton with an 84th-minute header against Crystal Palance in their English Premier League match at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024. Onan's equaliser came after Jordan Ayew had scored for Palace, who announced earlier that Roy Hodgson had stepped down as manager. Everton, who had 10 points deducted, now moved up to 17th with 20 points, above Luton on goal difference. Palace are 15th with 25 points.

February 20, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Amadou Onana, front, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Amadou Onana, top, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, bottom, and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, top, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's James Garner, left, and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Ben Godfrey, front right, attempts a header on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Ashley Young, left, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Idrissa Gueye, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Everton vs Crystal Palace | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Everton's Ben Godfrey, left, and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.

