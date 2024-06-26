Slovenia's players celebrate with the fans at the end of a Group C match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0draw.
England's Harry Kane reacts at the end of a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Slovenia fans celebrate after a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham reacts at the end of a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, center, protects the goal during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
England's Marc Guehi, front, and Slovenia's Zan Celar fight for the ball during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, bottom, falls under Slovenia's Jaka Bijol during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, right, is fouled by England's Marc Guehi during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
England's Bukayo Saka, bottom, and Slovenia's Andraz Sporar battle for the ball during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal that was disallowed during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.