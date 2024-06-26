Sports

ENG 0-0 SVN, Euro 2024: England Flicker But Fail To Ignite - Draw Secures Top Spot, Attack Woes Linger- In Pics

In a tense clash on June 25th, England's Euros campaign sputtered as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Slovenia in Cologne. Harry Kane, their usual talisman, failed to convert their best chance, unable to connect with a Kieran Trippier cross. Despite this sluggish performance, there were signs of improvement compared to previous games. England displayed more intensity, pressing higher up the pitch and introducing substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer who injected some much-needed energy in the second half. Despite needing a win, a disallowed goal and lack of attacking spark left them frustrated. They showed more fight compared to earlier games but still lacked a cutting edge. The draw secured top spot in Group C, but England head to the knockout stages with a big question mark over their attack.

Euro 2024 Soccer England Slovenia Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Slovenia's players celebrate with the fans at the end of a Group C match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0draw.

1/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia England
Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia England Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Harry Kane reacts at the end of a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

2/9
Euro 2024 Soccer England vs Slovenia
Euro 2024 Soccer England vs Slovenia Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Slovenia fans celebrate after a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

3/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia vs England
Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia vs England Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Jude Bellingham reacts at the end of a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

4/9
Euro 2024 England
Euro 2024 England Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, center, protects the goal during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

5/9
Englands Marc Guehi
England's Marc Guehi Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Marc Guehi, front, and Slovenia's Zan Celar fight for the ball during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

6/9
Englands Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England's Harry Kane, bottom, falls under Slovenia's Jaka Bijol during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

7/9
Slovenias Andraz Sporar
Slovenia's Andraz Sporar Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, right, is fouled by England's Marc Guehi during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

8/9
Englands Bukayo Saka
England's Bukayo Saka Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Bukayo Saka, bottom, and Slovenia's Andraz Sporar battle for the ball during a Group C match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

9/9
Englands Bukayo Saka
England's Bukayo Saka Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal that was disallowed during a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

