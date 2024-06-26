Sports

ENG 0-0 SVN, Euro 2024: England Flicker But Fail To Ignite - Draw Secures Top Spot, Attack Woes Linger- In Pics

In a tense clash on June 25th, England's Euros campaign sputtered as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Slovenia in Cologne. Harry Kane, their usual talisman, failed to convert their best chance, unable to connect with a Kieran Trippier cross. Despite this sluggish performance, there were signs of improvement compared to previous games. England displayed more intensity, pressing higher up the pitch and introducing substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer who injected some much-needed energy in the second half. Despite needing a win, a disallowed goal and lack of attacking spark left them frustrated. They showed more fight compared to earlier games but still lacked a cutting edge. The draw secured top spot in Group C, but England head to the knockout stages with a big question mark over their attack.