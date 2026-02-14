England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Eden Gardens, Kolkata

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field against Scotland in their Group C T20 World Cup match here on Saturday. Both teams fielded an unchanged playing XI. Both the teams registered one win and one loss in their last two games. It's a must-win for Harry Brook-led England especially after their damaging 30-run defeat at the hands of West Indies in their previous game.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs SCOT George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
1/12
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs SCOT Michael Jones
Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
ICC T20 WC 2026 Richie Berrington
Scotland's captain Richie Berrington plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
ICC T20 WC 2026 Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer prepares to bowl during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
England vs Scotland T20 WCup Cricket
Scotland's captain Richie Berrington, left, and batting partner Tom Bruce run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
England vs Scotland T20 WCup Cricket Tom Bruce
Scotland's Tom Bruce plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
England Scotland T20 WCup Cricket Liam Dawson
England's Liam Dawson, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Scotland's Tom Bruce during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
England Scotland T20 WCup Cricket Adil Rashid
England's Adil Rashid bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs SCOT Oliver Davidson
Scotland's Oliver Davidson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
Scotland England T20 WCup Cricket Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
Scotland England T20 WCup Cricket Bradley Currie
Scotland's Bradley Currie bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
England Scotland T20 WCup Cricket Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
England Scotland T20 WCup Cricket Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell-Banton Consolidate In Powerplay | ENG 43/2 (6)

  2. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  5. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  4. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  5. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit