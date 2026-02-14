England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Eden Gardens, Kolkata
England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field against Scotland in their Group C T20 World Cup match here on Saturday. Both teams fielded an unchanged playing XI. Both the teams registered one win and one loss in their last two games. It's a must-win for Harry Brook-led England especially after their damaging 30-run defeat at the hands of West Indies in their previous game.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE